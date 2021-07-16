Replying to a Comment With a Video on TikTok Is Easy, and a Good Way to Engage

The steps required to reply with a video are actually quite simple. First, tap on the comment you want to reply to, which has to be under one of your videos. Then, press the camera icon which should be in a pink circle to the left of the box where you would type to leave a text response. After you've recorded your response, just drag the sticker for comments to position it where you want it. Then, just click "next" and "post" and your response will be uploaded.