'The Courtship' Is Everyone's New Obsession — Here's Where to Watch the Regency-Inspired Dating Show

'The Courtship' Is Everyone's New Obsession — Here's Where to Watch the Regency-Inspired Dating ShowBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 6 2022, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
Forget everything you thought you knew about reality TV dating shows — The Courtship is unlike anything we’ve seen. The Regency-inspired show is centered around the lead, Nicole Rémy, who is on a quest to find her match. The series involves 16 suitors determined to put their best foot forward to find love with Nicole through the process of swanky soirees and a modern approach to dating. In other words, it gives viewers a Bridgerton-meets-The Bachelor feel with all the spoils of drama and romance. What a perfect treat!
As expected, The Courtship has become the talk of the reality TV world. So, it’s no surprise that dating show lovers are looking for ways to watch the show. How exactly can you watch The Courtship? Gather your tea and crumpets as we walk you through the process.
There are various ways to watch ‘The Courtship.’
There are plenty of ways to watch The Courtship. According to GroundedReason, the main way to watch new episodes of the dating show would be via USA Network on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST. However, for folks without standard cable, there are ways around it.
The outlet shares that viewers can opt for a streaming service. You can watch The Courtship with DIRECTV STREAM from DirecTV. FuboTV and YouTube TV are also choices with the option for a free trial.
You can also get your Courtship fix with the help of Hulu. The popular streamer is known for its Live TV package that allows viewers to watch programs in real-time. And of course, you also have the option of catching up on any episodes the day after the show airs.
Lastly, viewers can also count on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Viewers have the option of watching The Courtship free on Peacock eight days after the episode airs on NBC. Peacock’s premium package gives viewers access to new episodes one day after they air for $4.99 monthly. The streamer also offers an ad-free package at $9.99 a month. This package also comes in major clutch since it includes content not available on the free version of Peacock.
'The Courtship' has not yet been renewed for Season 2.
With all the hype surrounding The Courtship, many viewers are surprised that the show hasn’t been picked up for another season. However, not all hope is lost.
If showrunners decided to renew shows based on interest alone, there will be a lot of series still on the air. The Courtship has not only garnered major interest but has been a consistent topic on social media, so the chances of the show being picked up for Season 2 are pretty high.
Until then, make sure you keep up with The Courtship and see if Nicole can find the man of her dreams.
The Courtship airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can also stream the series on Peacock.