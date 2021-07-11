‘Love Island’ Star Hugo Hammond Is Bringing Disability Representation to the Show

With its Season 7 cast, the popular British dating show Love Island is making a step forward for representation of disabilities on screen.

Physical education teacher Hugo Hammond is Love Island’s first contestant with a physical disability, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

(But he’s not the first contestant with a disability, as former Love Island star Niall Aslam, who lives with autism, asserted on TIkTok. “Autism is a disability, and I ended up hospitalized,” Niall added.)