We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
105_ks_screenshot_41-1579726550272.jpg
Source: Netflix

These Are The Actors Behind Netflix's New Series, 'I Am Not Okay With This'

By

While we're in the midst of the coldest winter months, we have some seriously solid TV shows to look forward to — one of them being Netflix's new original series, I Am Not Okay With This. It tells the story of Sydney, a teen who is navigating high school while dealing with family issues and exploring her sexuality... and also juggling the responsibility of having super powers. It's complex, it's beautiful, and TBH, it's everything we need on those ice cold snuggle-at-home evenings.