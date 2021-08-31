Shang-Chi will be released very soon, but will it have a hybrid release and be on Disney Plus ?

Phases four and five of Marvel's superhero films and shows are well underway, and the newest installment is one of the franchise's most highly anticipated. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has garnered high expectations from viewers, as many are hoping the film will right the racist stereotyping portrayed in the original comics.

Will 'Shang-Chi' be on Disney Plus?

Following the shut down of movie theaters across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney began releasing its planned films through its streaming service, Disney Plus, with Premiere Access. For a one-time fee of $29.99, Disney Plus subscribers could have access to a new release from the comfort of their home and be able to stream it as many times as they wished until it was added for free to the platform.

Disney did this for many of its releases, including the most recent Marvel installation, Black Widow. Unfortunately, though, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will not be getting the same treatment as Black Widow did. Instead of being available for Disney Plus subscribers through Premiere Access, Shang-Chi will be getting a theatrical-only release, meaning if you want to see it, you'll have to mask up and venture to a movie theater.

This move was especially surprising for the company, as most of its new releases have been available to stream for a fee immediately through Disney Plus. It's possible this move is a result of the ongoing lawsuit Scarlett Johansson filed against Disney for doing a dual release for her standalone movie. The lawsuit alleged that by releasing Black Widow on both streaming and in theaters, Scarlett lost out on millions in profit, as her contract was only discussed a theatrical release.

It's possible this was a strategic move by Disney to prevent more lawsuits. Marvel actors have quarreled with the company over their royalties for the films, though many have also pointed out that with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it's possible a theatrical-only release will hurt Shang-Chi's box office turnout.