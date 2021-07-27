Meet Jason Rubin, the Man Britney Spears Has Requested to Be Her Conservator

Because he's an accountant, Jason keeps a much lower profile than your typical celebrity, but he does have a LinkedIn profile that offers some details on his professional history. Jason went to California State University in Northridge and graduated with a degree in accounting. Since then, he's had a number of different jobs, and is currently serving as president of Certified Strategies, Inc.

In his profile, Jason writes that he is a “certified public accountant, accredited business valuator, certified in financial forensics, expert witness testimony, fraud investigations, licensed professional fiduciary for complex trusts and estates.”

It also says that he has experience with a wide variety of litigation including “securities litigation, criminal, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy, fiduciary and trust litigation."