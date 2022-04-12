Jonathan hopes that his sleep story on Calm “will take people on a soothing romantic journey into a deep energizing slumber.”

Bridgerton fans can also drift off peacefully to Jonathan’s sleep story and feel well-rested knowing that he will be returning to Bridgerton for Season 3. Simone Ashley confirmed the news to Deadline, teasing, “Kate and Anthony are just getting started.”

You can stream Bridgerton Season 2 now on Netflix.