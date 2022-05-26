We Wish We Could Cleanse Ourselves of the Knowledge of Kourtney Kardashian's Cleanse

The Kardashian/Jenner family is having a real food moment lately on Hulu's The Kardashians. First, we learned that Kendall Jenner simply does not know how to cut a cucumber. Now it would appear that Kourtney is on some wildly unscientific cleanse because she and new husband Travis Barker are trying to have a baby.

Look, we're not here to shame anyone for their fertility struggles because that is difficult enough. What we do take issue with is constantly pushing unfounded wellness fads and pseudoscience to the world via a very large platform. That being said, we must know more about Kourtney Kardashian's cleanse. Please do not try this at home.