Lizzo Responds to Backlash After Sharing Her 10-Day Juice Cleanse Results on TikTok

In a new TikTok video, Lizzo showed off her 10-day juice cleanse results after struggling with gastrointestinal issues. "So I drank a lot and ate a lot of food and f--ked my stomach up in Mexico so I decided to do JJ Smith’s 10-day smoothie cleanse,” she told fans on the social media platform.

The artist revealed that she drank green juices for 10 days and though she struggled at times (noting day four was the hardest), she was "never super hungry." Adding, that she decided to participate in the cleanse because she wanted to "stress eat and do things that were kind of self-harming."

However, fans called out the "Truth Hurts" singer for promoting a juice cleanse on her social channel.

The flutist showed off her results each day. “I’m going to give you a full twirl," she said on her final day. "I feel amazing and I think it’s great to reset your stomach … especially when you deal with gastrointestinal issues like I do but I think I look f--king great too, period.”

Lizzo responds to fans who criticized her juice cleanse on TikTok.

The singer is known for being an advocate for body positivity, so fans were not happy after she shared the juice cleanse TikTok video. "This makes me sad. I think it's important to shed light on self harming / stress eating. Thanks for sharing your journey Lizzo. But juice diets [sad face]," commented one person.

Another wrote, "Never thought I would see the day where Lizzo promotes unhealthy 'slimming' detoxes." This fan posted, "I am really disappointed that you would promote these detoxes to your fans. Detoxes do not work; they are not healthy. Here I was thinking you were a [queen]."

Following the negative comments, Lizzo posted another TikTok video and addressed the criticism. “As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case,” she told her 11.8 million followers.

Source: Getty

“In reality, November stressed me the f--k out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f--ked my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.” She continued to explain the benefits of her juice cleanse.