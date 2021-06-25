Part 2 of Netflix's 'Lupin' Ends With a Wild Chase That Took Careful Planning

When the show Lupin originally premiered on Netflix as a French mystery thriller with English subtitles, it became a fast favorite for subscribers who were totally into learning more about Assane Diop, the hero who doubles as a career criminal thief. And after Part 2 dropped on the streaming platform, it became clear that a lot went into creating a finale to make the investment of waiting for that second set of episodes totally worth it.

Following the release of Part 2 of Lupin, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes look on YouTube to give fans a peek at just what the cast and crew did to make the second part really stand out. That's not to say Part 1 didn't totally draw in viewers, but Part 2 of Lupin proved there is probably way more that goes into the action-packed series than some may think.

'Lupin' Part 2 was filmed at the Châtelet in Paris.

In the behind-the-scenes clip on YouTube, the cast and crew of Lupin explain that the final scenes of Part 2 were filmed at the famed Châtelet theater in Paris. The episodes were also shot during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it slightly difficult to achieve the atmosphere that they wanted. The goal was to have a packed theater full of people who were astonished at the turn of events unfolding with Assane to the backdrop of some intense classical music.

Only, as it turns out, the music heard as Assane is chased through the back of the theater isn't what it seems. Composer Mathieu Lamboley explained in the clip that he had to prepare all of the music ahead of time so the orchestra could mime playing their instruments in the show without disrupting the dialogue between the actors with actual live music.

George Kay, who created Lupin, revealed that they also had to use some TV magic in order to give the illusion of a packed theater during the final scenes of Part 2. "Hugo [Gélin, director]'s great achievement I think is to be able to kind of create a packed theater atmosphere using only a certain amount of people, making those [visual] effects work to make that feel as full and vibrant as possible," he shared.