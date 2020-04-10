You Can Buy This Luxury Bomb Shelter and Escape the Pandemic for $18 Million

You Can Buy This Luxury Bomb Shelter and Escape the Pandemic for $18 MillionBy Robin Zlotnick
Remember Blast From the Past, that movie where Brendan Fraser plays a young man who's been living an idyllic '50s life and then he has to come up to the surface and realizes he's been living his entire life in an underground bunker? Now, you can recreate that movie in your real life!
There is an actual, real underground bomb shelter for sale, and it could be yours for a measly $18 million. It's located in Las Vegas, NV, and it's got a house, a pool, and so much more. It's decorated in full '70s fashion, and that's because that's when it was built. A fully equipped underground bunker doesn't seem like such a bad idea in the midst of a pandemic, does it? Let's take a tour, shall we?
This is not a joke. This is real. According to the listing on Redfin, this is a "subterranean 15,000 sq. ft. concrete and steel rectangular-shaped doomsday bunker." But within that concrete and steel bunker is... paradise.
There's a 5,000 sq. ft. house built inside the bunker. It's finished with a "pool, spa, waterfall, trees, guest house, BBQ, fountain, and 500 linear feet of floor-to-ceiling illuminated murals of landscapes of wide open spaces simulating day, dusk, dawn, and night modes."
Basically, you never have to go outside again. The designer of this bunker has brought the outside to you, with children's book-level illustrations of mountains and skies. If you ask me, this is the perfect place to raise a child and not tell them that there's a whole world out there until you get sick and they have to go up to the surface to get help when they are 35 years old!
This truly looks like a Disney ride about what life was like in the suburbs of the United States in the 1970s. But it's a real place. That you can own. The listing reassures you that the bunker comes with all the furnishings (the importance of which will become clear very soon) and one year of caretaker upkeep.
Yes, I believe that is some sort of grill or cooking surface built into a giant, fake rock. How could you not want this house slash bunker?!
According to Bored Panda, this underground lair for the world's squarest Batman villain was built in the '70s by entrepreneur Girard B. "Jerry" Henderson. Ol' Jerry thought the Cold War meant the end of the world, so he, like all good Americans, thought he'd profit off the panic.
He founded a company called Underground World Homes and took his concept to the 1964 World's Fair in New York. He promoted his idea with a presentation called "Why Live Underground." Jerry not only walked the walk, but he talked the talk, living in his own underground house until his death in the early 1980s.
Before that, though, he built this monstrosity. It's somewhat of a legend in the underground bunker world, and now, it's for sale. It could be yours. If you have $18 million. And the desire to live in a literal uncanny valley in the middle of Las Vegas.
Is that... a dance floor? Complete with a stripper pole? Methinks it is! Who doesn't want to put on a show in full view of a seemingly arid, deforested piece of land? I know I do.
I told you the inside (of the house, it's all inside... a steel bunker) was a sight to behold. Was I right or was I right? You'd think an underground bunker would be sparse and neutral and calming, but no. Jerry went full-out '70s grandma with the decorating.
The house has a kitchen, a bunch of bedrooms, six bathrooms (seems like enough for the apocalypse), a Jacuzzi, and a pool. You could live out the apocalypse in style with all your favorite friends.
What a colorful bar that definitely won't assault your eyeballs and quickly become an eyesore as you are living out the rest of your life underground! On the plus side, the neon pink lighting definitely makes me want to drink, so...
That's right; the house has a pool and a pool table. Pretty snazzy, eh? I assume the artwork on the wall is there to remind you what other people look like.
Ah yes, I love to look out the window while I'm doing the dishes to see the sun shining and the birds chirping and that old abandoned barn. Just the best.
It was really nice of Minnie Mouse to lend Jerry the design of her kitchen to recreate panel by panel in his underground bunker house. It totally fits with the vibe of the rest of the house.
Fabric-covered walls are not a trend I ever want to see return. Were you feeling claustrophobic because you were in an underground bunker? Let's make it a little cozier.
There are lights in the yard that can be adjusted to simulate different times of the day, and the ceiling of the bunker has twinkling stars at night, so you can trick yourself into falling asleep. And if that doesn't work, you can roll over and look out your window to the fake outdoors.
I don't know if this is a home theater or just a room with a lot of seating so everyone can gather to listen to the cult leader deliver his nightly sermons. I'm really hoping it's the second one.
There's a lot to this house. There's a four-poster bed and one of those chairs that all dudes have in their first apartment after college. Even if they don't have a bed, they have one of those chairs. This bedroom, though, is nothing compared to the bathroom you are about to see. Prepare your eyes.
If that's the Jacuzzi tub, I'm sorry, but it's not worth it. I will not be relaxing in this room. It is impossible. The lights, the mirrors. It's way too much, and not what you would necessarily expect from the rest of the house. That being said, none of this is what you would expect.
So there you have it. $18 million will allow you to wait out any pandemic, atomic bomb, or zombie apocalypse in true Brady Bunch meets Grey Gardens style. But perhaps the best part of this whole thing is that it all sits under an extremely normal, suburban Las Vegas house that looks slightly abandoned.
The whole underground bunker is under this very normal house. There's a house on my block that has shuttered windows and has looked abandoned for years, but someone there still gets mail and puts out garbage cans and stuff, and now I am 100 percent convinced that there's some luxurious underground bunker under this house.
This bomb shelter bunker is so unassuming on top but such a disaster underneath. It's the mullet of houses, and I'm so glad you came with me on this journey.
