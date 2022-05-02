Stephanie Beatriz Partners With McDonald's for Short Film Contest, Spotlight Dorado

To kick off the new program, McDonald's also announced a short film contest alongside Stephanie, who is also a director and producer.

"In the last year, there have been multiple milestones for thoughtful and authentic representations of Latinos in film. Though it’s important to celebrate these strides, there is still much more to be done, especially off-screen,” Stephanie said in a press release. "I’m very excited to partner with McDonald’s to give up-and-coming Latino storytellers the opportunity to accurately reflect the different perspectives that make up the Latino experience in the U.S.”