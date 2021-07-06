Michelle Yeoh Will Play Scian in 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

Following the breakout success of the fantasy series, The Witcher — which is based on a set of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and a trilogy of video games — Netflix announced that a prequel show was in the works.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-episode limited series for the streamer, and it will focus on the story of the first-ever Witcher and how the monsters, the elves, and the humans initially united. The prequel will take place about 1,200 years before the events in The Witcher.