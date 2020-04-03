Fans Want Part 5 of 'Money Heist' — but Will the Spanish Series Get Renewed?

As the series has progressed, more has been revealed about the original robbers, the fallout from their crimes, and future heists.

The series returned to Netflix for Part 4 on April 3, and fans are already desperate to find out if the hit drama will continue.

Will there be a Money Heist Part 5? Read on to find out what the rumors are about the show's continuation, and for the refresher on how Part 3 ended.