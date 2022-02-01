Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Streaming 'Raising Dion' Season 2

Naturally, Dion is excited to show off his powers, but Nicole is determined to control them. She enlists the help of her sister Kat (Jazmyn Simon) and Pat (Jason Ritter), Mark’s partner and Dion’s godfather. Dion finds a friend in classmate Esperanza (Sammi Haney) who is very wise. She tends to look out for Dion, even when he practically begs her not to.

As the season continues, Dion still struggles to master his powers. But, things change once Pat gifts him with his father’s watch.