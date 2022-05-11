If You Liked 'Conversations With Friends,' You'll Definitely Enjoy Sally Rooney's Other Books

Conversations With Friends was Irish author Sally Rooney’s debut novel. A story of two college students in Ireland who learn what love is through different relationships, the novel takes us through the mind of Frances. She often feels anxious, awkward, and shy even, but is a poet who her peers, and even professionals, seem to respect.

But when she meets a famous actor named Nick thanks to her ex-girlfriend and current poetry performance partner Bobbi, she finds herself in the middle of an affair with a married man.