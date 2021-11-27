Fans Are Ready for 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 to Hit Netflix — When Is the Release Date?By Anna Garrison
Nov. 27 2021, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
The glamorous lives of the Selling Sunset cast have always made fabulous TV, whether it was brokering gorgeous Los Angeles real estate or developing new high-profile relationships. Fans of the Netflix show were clamoring for a Season 5 soon after Season 4 was released on the platform. Luckily, the show was renewed for a fifth season shortly after Season 4 dropped.
Now that fans know the show is returning, when is the Season 5 release date? Here's the scoop on all things Selling Sunset Season 5.
When is the 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 release date?
Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for Seasons 4 and 5 at the same time in March 2021. Although not much information has been available about Season 5, many have suspected that Season 5 is currently filming. Cast Instagram posts seem to hint that the gang is back together again, although Netflix has yet to confirm the news.
Despite a gap in production due to the coronavirus pandemic, Selling Sunset seems to be returning to its previous schedule of filming seasons concurrently.
If fans recall, filming concurrently allowed Seasons 2 and 3 to be released three months apart. If we had to guess a release date for Season 5, fans could estimate that the next season will be released in February or March of 2022. Hopefully, Netflix will keep fans from guessing further with a release date announcement soon!
Which cast members will be returning for Season 5?
Season 4 of Selling Sunset showcased drama, twists, and new rivalries between cast members. The Oppenheim Group introduced two new cast members this season: former telenovela star Vanessa Villela and entrepreneur Emma Hernan.
Emma and the self-proclaimed villain of the show Christine Quinn have a history, as Emma dated Christine's ex.
Thankfully, Christine confirmed her return to Selling Sunset after fans feared her maternity leave would interfere with her time on the show. In a tweet several months after the show's renewal announcement, she wrote, "I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of Seasons 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Y'all going to see me."
Other cast members who are returning include Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, and Maya Vander, as well as Davina Potratz.
Davina initially left the Oppenheim Group for their rival group, Douglas Elliman, because she already had connections at the other organization.
Now, she appears to be back with the Oppenheim Group, and there's no bad blood between Davina and formerly-ex-boss Jason.
It sounds like no matter when Season 5 of Selling Sunset arrives on Netflix, it will be a season filled with drama and suspense!
Selling Sunset Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix.