Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for Seasons 4 and 5 at the same time in March 2021. Although not much information has been available about Season 5, many have suspected that Season 5 is currently filming. Cast Instagram posts seem to hint that the gang is back together again, although Netflix has yet to confirm the news.

Despite a gap in production due to the coronavirus pandemic, Selling Sunset seems to be returning to its previous schedule of filming seasons concurrently.