We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
how-many-grammy-awards-taylor-swift-1580053094516.jpg
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

How Many Grammy Wins Does Taylor Swift Have? The Star Has Racked up Quite a Few Through the Years

By

In both the country music and popular music realms, Taylor Swift has been cranking out hit after hit for more than a decade now. With that said, plenty of fans are probably a little bummed that she decided to skip the Grammy Awards on Jan. 25. 

The singing superstar was up for a total of three Grammys, after all, and was originally slated to perform at the awards show, too. (Don't worry, though; Taylor reportedly has a valid reason for backing out of it all.) 