How Many Grammy Wins Does Taylor Swift Have? The Star Has Racked up Quite a Few Through the Years
In both the country music and popular music realms, Taylor Swift has been cranking out hit after hit for more than a decade now. With that said, plenty of fans are probably a little bummed that she decided to skip the Grammy Awards on Jan. 25.
The singing superstar was up for a total of three Grammys, after all, and was originally slated to perform at the awards show, too. (Don't worry, though; Taylor reportedly has a valid reason for backing out of it all.)
But even if the 2020 Grammy Awards end and Taylor ends up with no additional wins to her name, she has still amassed an impressive trophy case. But how many Grammys does Taylor have, exactly?
Wait, why isn't Taylor attending the 2020 Grammy Awards?
Although Taylor is up for three nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards — and was actually in talks to perform — she reportedly will not be attending the event on Jan. 26, Variety reported and People confirmed. It's unclear why Taylor is skipping Grammy Awards this year, considering she didn't offer any explanation to her loyal fan base.
However, there have been reports that Taylor's bowing out was in response to National Academy of Recording Arts CEO Deborah Dugan getting put on administrative leave — and subsequently filling a lawsuit, alleging sexual harassment and gender discrimination. (These allegations — in addition to Dugan's claims that the Grammy Award nomination process is "rigged" — have since been refuted by the academy.)
So how many Grammy wins does Taylor already have?
Throughout her career so far, Taylor has received a whopping 35 Grammy nominations. Out of those, however, she has "only" taken home 10 Grammy Awards. Which is still seriously impressive, by the way. Let's take a look at all of her nominations and wins through the years.
- In 2008, she was nominated for best new artist but didn't win.
- In 2010, Taylor received eight nominations, but won four: album of the year (win) and best country album (win) for Fearless; record of the year, song of the year, and best female pop vocal performance for "You Belong With Me"; best country song (win) and best female country performance (win) for "White Horse"; and best pop collaboration with vocals for "Breathe."
- In 2012, Taylor was nominated for three Grammy Awards, but won two of them: best country album for Speak Now; best country solo performance for "Mean" (win); and best country song for "Mean" (win.)
- In 2013, she received three nominations, but only took home one Grammy: record of the year for "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"; best country duo/group performance and best song written for visual media (win) for "Safe & Sound."
- In 2014, Taylor nabbed four nominations but zero wins: album of the year and best country album for Red; best country song for "Begin Again"; and best country duo/group performance for "Highway Don't care."
- In 2015, Taylor received three nominations, but once again went home empty-handed. The nominations were all for "Shake It Off": record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance.
- In 2016, Taylor had an impressive seven Grammy nominations and three wins: album of the year (win) and best pop vocal album (win) for 1989; record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance for "Blank Space' and best pop duo/group performance and best music video (win) for "Bad Blood."
- In 2018, Taylor was nominated for two awards, but won zero: best country song for "Better Man" and best song written for visual media for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."
- In 2019, she received one Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album for Reputation, but didn't win.
Finally, for 2020, Taylor was nominated for song of the year for "Lover"; best pop vocal album for Lover; and best pop solo performance for "You Need to Calm Down."
So even if she walks away empty-handed on Jan. 26, Taylor still has a respectable collection of 10 Grammy Awards at home. And I have a feeling there will be plenty of nominations to come.
