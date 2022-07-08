'The Boys' Season 3 Finale: An Recap of Everything That Went Down

And although Butcher's first instinct during all this is to protect Ryan, who is Homelander's sidekick now by the way, the kid chooses Homelander and convinces him to leave without killing Starlight, Butcher, or Hughie.

When the dust settles (literally), Butcher learns he has a year or so left to live thanks to the damage done to his brain with the Temp V. He likely plans to use that time to continue the fight against supes. Except now, he can't use temporary powers to do that.