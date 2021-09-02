Meet the Cast for Season 3 of Netflix's Reality Show 'The Circle'By Sara Belcher
Sep. 1 2021, Published 8:41 p.m. ET
Netflix is bringing back one of its top reality series, The Circle, for a third season with a new cast of competitors.
"In a world where social media reigns supreme, these players will use everything they have to influence their way to the top," host Michelle Buteau said in the trailer for the new season.
The Circle first rose to popularity in early 2020 when it launched on the streaming service, and it released its second season on April 14.
The first trailer for Season 3 promises "new secrets, shocks, and surprises" to keep viewers entertained — but they have yet to reveal just what the producers have up their sleeves for this season's competitors.
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming third season, including its release date and a look at the new cast of competitors.
The cast for Season 3 of 'The Circle' has already been announced.
With the Season 3 trailer comes a look at some of the new cast members we'll see compete for the $100,000 prize. Not everyone who joins in the first episode will make it to the end, and there are bound to be new additions to the cast along the way.
While these are the people who will be competing on the show, they have the option to catfish their competitors, creating their profile with someone else's name and image — so what you see here might not be what you get on screen.
Some of the catfishes on the show have even managed to make it all of the way to the end — and if the Season 3 trailer reveals anything, it's that there will be catfishes aplenty this season.
Here's a look at the cast behind the social media profiles for Season 3 of The Circle:
Ava Marie and Chanel Marie Capra, from Los Angeles, Calif.
Calvin Kiing Crooks, 30, from Miami, Fla.
Daniel Cusimano, 20, from Florida.
Kai Ghost, 28, from Nashville, Tenn.
Matthew Pappadia, 29, from Long Island, N.Y.
Michelle Rider, 52, from South Carolina.
Nick Uhlenhuth, 27, from Seattle, Wash.
Ruksana Carroll, 35, from New Jersey.
What is the release date for Season 3 of 'The Circle'?
Fans of The Circle are in luck because we'll get another season of the hit reality show before the year is out. Despite Season 2 releasing in April 2021, the first couple of episodes for Season 3 will be available on the streaming service starting Sept. 8.
New episodes will continue to be released throughout the month on Wednesday until the season finale.
The season's trailer teases new "burner profiles," awkward flirting between competitors, and two profiles for Michelle (a first in the history of the show). Whether you're a longtime fan or just tuning in for the first time this season, there's no doubt Season 3 is planned to be more dramatic than the ones before.
Watch the Season 3 premiere of The Circle when it drops on exclusively Netflix on Sept. 8.