Dreaminess Is Upon Us — Is Netflix's 'The Sandman' Based on a Book?

Netflix's The Sandman isn't based on a book, but it is based on author Neil Gaiman's (wildly successful) 75 comic book issues of The Sandman — which released from 1989 to 1996. The character is part of the DC universe, and Neil helped revive The Sandman after getting a call from DC Comics editor Karen Berger in 1987, per The Ringer.

The British author is also known for his work on the Black Orchid series as well as his graphic novel Violent Cases — both of which he created alongside artist Dave McKean.