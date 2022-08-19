'The Sandman' Just Dropped Some Bonus Episodes on Netflix — Let's Break Them Down

Season 1 of the series adapts the first two arcs of the original comics, but longtime fans know that the series spans across more than just major story arcs. The original Sandman books have plenty of side stories and one-off tales that turn the series into a sprawling mystical epic full of many facets.

Being the dedicated (if not unambitious) adaptation that it is, The Sandman dropped some bonus episodes on Aug. 19 to supplement Season 1. Let's break them down.