Based on the Bloodthirsty YA Novels, Peacock's 'Vampire Academy' Boasts Three Types of Vampires

Now, in 2022 — a year boasting far fewer vampires than in the 2010s — Peacock is trying its hand at producing a successful Vampire Academy adaption. From creators Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, Vampire Academy the series' synopsis reads as follows:

"In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first."