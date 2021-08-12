Anonymous Leak Reveals 'Wedding Crashers 2' Is Being Shot in Puerto Rico

It's always kind of weird whenever a popular movie gets a sequel so many years later. It felt like ages between the release of Rush Hour 2 and 3,; the Dumb and Dumber sequel with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels also sported a ridiculously huge gap. Oftentimes, it's difficult for some folks to capture the original magic of whatever made the first film so much fun, and there are a lot of different reasons for that.

Cultural shifts, or a change in production teams/directors, or actors developing their talent in different ways can make fulfilling the character or the premise of the movie difficult. But that doesn't mean sequels can't be much better, even if it's been years since a franchise release. Take a look at Mad Max: Fury Road or Fast Five.

Now, Wedding Crashers fans are hoping that the 2005 movie's comedic duo can strike gold twice, and there are even leaked filming locations available for the sequel.