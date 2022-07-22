The "What Is My Weakness" Quiz Is Trending on TikTok –– Here's Why
It turns out that TikTok is an app people can use for so much more than just uploading and editing videos. The video-sharing platform is known for content creation as a whole, but it’s also a place you can go if you want to share your personal results from fun (and occasionally odd) quizzes.
The latest quiz that’s trending on TikTok is called “What Is Your Weakness?” Here’s what TikTokers should know about the quiz, how to try it out, and which results you might end up with.
What is the "What Is Your Weakness" quiz on TikTok all about?
The “What Is Your Weakness” quiz is filled with tons of thought-provoking questions. Once you get your results with a brief explanation, you’re able to share them with your friends and followers. It's no wonder it's gone viral on TikTok.
The quiz, which is available at UQuiz, starts with a prompt for you to enter your first name. Next, it will ask you some standard questions like your favorite color … but asks in a very odd way. It says, “Mortals have a fondness for pigments. Which draws your eye?"
By and large, the quiz asks some very normal questions in very cryptic ways. It even has some ink blot tests where you can type in an image you see in the test. Some of the questions get creepy as hell, but for all intents and purposes, they're all trying to get to the root of your personality.
There are a total of eight questions, and you can take your time with each one. Once you have your result, you can then join in on the conversation on TikTok!
TikTokers have been sharing their results.
One TikToker named @whos_aiyana shared her results on her feed. The test told her that her weakness was being soft. The results said, “You will be crushed unless you find something sturdy to hide under. It is a tragedy you are so delicate; because you are so powerful.” Slightly poetic.
Another user named @t00drvnk shared their results as well. The quiz told them their weakness was being lost. It said, “There is nothing left of you anymore. There hasn’t been for a while." Pretty dark if you ask us!
Another user named @mil.f_Hunter also posted their results. Their weakness is that, allegedly, they’re easily hexed. The quiz results said, “Why do you not care to watch your back?”
A woman who goes by @pikelawsongf on TikTok hopped on board to share her quiz conclusion with thousands of others too. Apparently, her weakness is that she’s too cold.
Her results said, “You expect others to warm you by setting themselves alight.” Quite harsh.
Since the “What Is Your Weakness" quiz asks questions that don’t always come up in everyday conversations, people are more curious than ever to try it out for themselves.