Black History Month Binge: 11 Titles to Watch on Netflix in February

It's Michelle Obama. Enough said, right? But no, really, the beloved former First Lady tells the story of how she grew up, her relationship with a popular young fellow named Barack, and a reluctant life in politics. Becoming is a documentary that was filmed while Michelle was on her 2019 book tour for her memoir of the same name.

As one of the most influential African American voices in modern history, Michelle has been able to use her platform to accomplish a lot since being the first Black First Lady. In the film, she uses her own story to inspire the younger generation. "If we can open up a little bit more to each other and share our stories, that’s what breaks down barriers,” she says.