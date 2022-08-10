When Will 'Elvis' Be on HBO Max? Bad News for Luhrmann Fans

What does this mean for the release of Elvis? So far, Decider has also announced that Elvis will be released digitally on Aug. 9, 2022. Fans can purchase the film digitally for $24.99 or rent it for 48 hours on platforms such as Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and more for $19.99.

Physical copies of Elvis will be available for purchase on Sept. 13, 2022.