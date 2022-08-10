When Will 'Elvis' Be on HBO Max? Bad News for Luhrmann Fans
The latest Baz Luhrmann epic to hit film screens is Elvis, a biopic about the life and legacy of the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis stars Austin Butler as the titular character in an impressive embodiment of Presley. For those who didn't have the chance to see Elvis in theaters, here's everything we know about when Elvis will be on HBO Max.
So, when will 'Elvis' be on HBO Max?
Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max made a deal that their 2021-2022 theatrical releases would be released to the platform 45 days after opening in theaters. Films such as The Suicide Squad, The Batman, and more hit HBO Max to the delight of audience members that wanted to forego concerns about going to the movie theater during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems like this method might be changing.
Following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, after Discovery purchased Warner Media, Decider reached out to the company to check on the Elvis release date on HBO Max and discovered that "the company will now use a 'case-by-case basis' approach to determining when their theatrically-released films will land on the streamer."
What does this mean for the release of Elvis? So far, Decider has also announced that Elvis will be released digitally on Aug. 9, 2022. Fans can purchase the film digitally for $24.99 or rent it for 48 hours on platforms such as Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and more for $19.99.
Physical copies of Elvis will be available for purchase on Sept. 13, 2022.
Sadly, this also means that Elvis will not be available for streaming on HBO Max at this time. According to IndieWire, director Luhrmann had previously stated that the film would hit HBO Max in the "fall," but his statement remains unconfirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery. Unfortunately, many fans of HBO Max and Warner Bros. suspect this will be the new normal moving forward.
If you're desperate to watch Austin Butler in action or become mesmerized by Baz Luhrmann's latest film entry, it sounds like HBO Max subscribers won't be able to watch for free anytime soon. Hopefully, soon, fans will get clarification on what the qualifications are for a film to go to streaming, but until then, they'll have to pay the rental fee like everyone else.