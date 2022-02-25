5 Couples Make It to the Altar on 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 — How Many Actually Get Married? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is a wild ride from start to finish. A couple gets engaged in the first episode, for crying out loud. Things are dramatic, people shed tears, and there's lots of sweating during all five wedding ceremonies. But who actually gets married on Love Is Blind Season 2?

We see six couples leave the pods engaged, but only five of them make it to the altar (Shaina and Kyle split up before getting that far).