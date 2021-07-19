The Cast of 'Never Have I Ever' Has Created Some Memorable Characters

Although Never Have I Ever hasn't been on Netflix as long as some other series, it has already managed to introduce so many characters to whom viewers can't help but relate. And with the introduction of even more characters in Season 2, it's time to declare who some of the best Never Have I Ever characters are.

To be fair, this is pretty subjective. What makes a character the best? In this case, the various characters depicted in Never Have I Ever boast strengths across humor, relatability, and sincerity. And we have compiled some of the best characters to be introduced in the series so far.

Read on for the top Never Have I Ever characters in order from best to pretty great, in their own ways.