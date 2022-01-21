Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Delay in Tearful Explanation on Social Media

Logo
Having longevity in the music industry is no easy feat, but Adele is part of the lucky bunch. After the release of her 2008 debut album “19,” the British songstress showed the world that she’s in a league of her own. Thanks to her powerhouse vocals, top-selling albums, and a Beyoncé co-sign, the music world has become Adele’s oyster.

Scoring tickets to see Adele live is an honor within itself. Once fans learned about the British songbird's Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, hysteria ensued. Adele was set to begin performing on Jan. 21, 2022, but the star has revealed that her residency has been delayed. So, the obvious question stands: Why did Adele cancel her show? Here’s what we know.

Adele has delayed her Las Vegas residency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and production delays.

COVID-19 strikes again! On Jan. 20, 2022, Adele took to Instagram to explain that her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency has been postponed. In a tearful video, the singer explained that complications due to the coronavirus pandemic and production delays are the cause of her decision.

“I’m so sorry, but my show is not ready,” Adele says. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed.”

A somber Adele went on to explain that half of her team is out due to COVID-19 and that the tour was threatened by "delivery delays."

“It’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted,” she continues. “I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve run out of time.”

Adele went on to apologize profusely while saying that she is “so upset” and “really embarrassed.”

“I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry. we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready,” the singer said. Adele revealed that her team is currently working on rescheduling all dates. At this time, there is no word on when the residency will resume.

Fans are giving Adele tons of support in light of the residency delay announcement.

Despite the sad news about Adele’s residency being delayed, fans have been pouring into the star online. Many fans have shared that, while they’re disappointed, they understand that things happen. However, others have taken to social media to discredit Adele’s announcement and called her out for waiting until the last minute to announce the delay.

Per Ticketmaster, the site shares that the shows have been postponed. The platform is asking everyone to “hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for a new date." So, it's safe to assume that ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled dates will likely be refunded.

Adele’s residency was set to run from January 2022 through April 2022. And with tickets reportedly selling for as high as $30,000, this residency was set to be one of the most high-anticipated shows in Las Vegas history.

The best way to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Thorough hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask or cloth facial covering are also extremely important. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.

