Johnny Gargano's Decision to Leave WWE Was a Long Time Coming

"I definitely felt very complete. I felt complete for the past year," he told Gregory Iron at the time. "This wasn't a decision that came out of nowhere. This was a decision I decided a year ago. Luckily, it worked out to where me and Candice are having a baby."

Indeed, Johnny and his wife, fellow wrestler Candice LeRae, revealed on Feb. 18, 2022, on Instagram that they brought their son, Quill Gargano, into the world.