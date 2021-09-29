'After We Fell' Proves That Author Anna Todd Is the Queen of Cliffhangers (SPOILERS)

Over the last seven years, the After series of books by Anna Todd has consistently been a fan-favorite. By delivering equal parts mystery and steamy romance to millions of readers worldwide, Anna's work has captivated the hearts and minds of countless bookworms and spawned an entire series of movies as well.

Now, with the recent trailer reveal of the film adaptation of the third novel, After We Fell , there is renewed interest in the book. The film doesn't officially release until Sept. 30, 2021, but what do we know about the story that inspired it and its ending? Keep reading for a breakdown.

How does the book version of 'After We Fell' end? There's a lot to unpack.

A large portion of After We Fell focuses on the tried-and-true formula the previous After novels have relied on: Hardin Scott trying to earn back Tessa Young's trust. After teaming up with Landon Gibson to try to get Tessa's drug-addicted father help, even reaching out to her mother for assistance, it seems as though he is relatively successful in regaining a place in her heart and mind.

Tessa has her guard up more than ever regarding Hardin and his known fiery tendencies. Zed Evans, who has been lurking in the background, looking to establish a place in Tessa's heart, is patiently waiting for Hardin's next mistake, so he can swoop in and steal her away. However complex the situation between Tessa and Hardin is, the surprise ending of the book is truly the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon

It quickly comes to Hardin's attention that there are some issues in his personal life. It's revealed that his mother has been having an affair since meeting his father. This means that it's been going on his entire life. Despite them not being a couple anymore, it is a massive blow to Hardin and makes him question who he can trust, especially considering his rollercoaster romance with Tessa.

Article continues below advertisement

To add insult to injury, the person his mother has been seeing is Christian Vance, his father's best friend from college. He finds this out by catching his mother kissing Christian on the day she was supposed to marry someone else. Not only has Hardin's mom been cheating on his dad, but also the man he thought was his birth father is not his biological father. Christian is Hardin's father, which knowing Hardin and his temper mean he won't handle it well.