There's Finally a Release Date for 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'!

Thanks to the reveal at SDCC, we now know that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is going to release in the winter of 2023–2024. We don’t have exact dates just yet, as the series still has yet to film, but it seems like a production, script, and concept are finally coming together. Kathryn Hahn will definitely be joining the cast, since the series is based around her character Agatha Harkness, but little else is known.