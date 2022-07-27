There's Finally a Release Date for 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'!
Everything's coming to Marvel! One thing we’ve been excited about since the beginning of the many MCU television series on Disney Plus is the WandaVision spinoff, starring none other than Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Originally titled House of Harkness, Marvel execs revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the series will now be titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
While there’s still a lot of speculation about what will happen in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, there are some things that we know at least a bit about, such as the release date. So when is the spinoff series’ release date on Disney Plus?
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ is set to release in winter 2023–2024 on Disney Plus.
Thanks to the reveal at SDCC, we now know that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is going to release in the winter of 2023–2024. We don’t have exact dates just yet, as the series still has yet to film, but it seems like a production, script, and concept are finally coming together. Kathryn Hahn will definitely be joining the cast, since the series is based around her character Agatha Harkness, but little else is known.
At the end of WandaVision, Agatha shows Wanda who she truly is when she reveals her origin as a witch from the 17th century. A nearly all-powerful dark witch, Agatha attempts to siphon Wanda’s powers, but Wanda ultimately defeats her and locks her in the psychological prison of being Westview’s nosy neighbor. Does Agatha somehow get out of there? We have to assume she does.
Perhaps Wanda lets Agatha out when Wanda goes to the dark side and becomes the Scarlet Witch. Or maybe, Agatha gets herself out with some very impressive spellwork. Regardless of how or what exactly happens, we know that she is coming to our screens in about a year and a half on Disney Plus.