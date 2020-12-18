Maria Sharapova Is Engaged to a British Businessman With Royal Ties

According to News.com.au , the Brit has a reported net worth in the range of $20 million. (Maria likely has him beat, though: At the time of her retirement in February 2020, the Russian-born athlete had made $325 million in career earnings, as Forbes reported at the time.)

According to his online bio , Alexander started his career at LVHM — parent company of the Louis Vuitton, Moët, and Hennessy brands — where he helped bolster Krug Champagne’s profile and became the company’s youngest-ever executive team member.

He was also the co-founder and president of the online auction house Paddle8, which was the world’s fifth largest auction house until its sale in 2016. Along the way, he helped raise over $300 million for AmfAR, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, UNICEF, and other nonprofits.