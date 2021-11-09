Many Beloved Characters Are Coming Back to Mark the End of 'Supergirl'

In the first three seasons of Supergirl, Jeremy Jordan had a major role as Winn Schott . He’s basically a computer genius who aligns with Kara to help her fill her cousin’s shoes. Not only that, but Winn is the Toyman’s son — yes, the very Toyman who is Superman’s nemesis. But instead of following directly in his father’s footsteps, Winn takes on the Toyman moniker to try to do good by it instead.

We love Winn, but Winn loves Kara Danvers. Well, at least he did. However, she doesn’t reciprocate his feelings. Although he’s hurt, he moves and decides to stay friends with Kara, continuing to support her throughout his three-season run.

At the end of Season 3, Winn decides to join the Legion and travel to the future, although he does make a quick comeback in Season 5 to help in the fight against evil.