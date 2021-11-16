Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Flash Season 8.\n\nThe fastest man alive makes an epic comeback on Nov. 16 in the eighth season premiere of The Flash. And Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) quite literally hits the ground running, as Season 8 kicks off with the "Armageddon" special. With a name like that, Barry requires plenty of help from the pantheon of CW's DC hero lineup.When last we left Barry in Season 7, he and the members of Team Flash took on Godspeed (Karan Oberoi). Though they were nearly overwhelmed by Godspeed's clones, Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) made a surprise appearance and took out Heart and the rest of Godspeed. Meanwhile, Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore) discovered her own metahuman abilities and was forced to reexamine her views on law enforcement. The season ended with Barry and his wife, Iris (Candace Patton), renewing their wedding vows.Unfortunately, there's no rest for the speedy. Barry soon finds himself in dire straits, and he's going to need all the help he can get. Luckily, the heroes of the Arrowverse are here to lend him a hand.Here are the heroes who show up in "Armageddon" on 'The Flash.'Barry faces off with a new villain named Despero (Tony Curran). This powerful and intelligent alien lifeform possesses telepathic powers. He arrives on Earth on a deadly mission and soon butts heads with Team Flash. The dangerous new villain confronts Barry with an ultimatum and the fate of the entire world rests on his decision. While he already has the support of Team Flash, plenty more CW heroes arrive to back him up.The Flash enlists the help of several characters, old and new, from the Arrowverse. Ray Palmer / The Atom (Brandon Routh, Legends of Tomorrow), Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie, Batwoman), and Ryan Choi / The Atom (Osric Chau) are poised to join the fight against Despero.Even heroes from shows that ended will join the fray. Mia Queen / Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara, Arrow), Jefferson Pierce / Black Lightning (Cress Williams, Black Lightning), and Alex Danvers / Sentinel (Chyler Leigh, Supergirl) will lend their strength to Team Flash as they face off against this new threat. As the season begins, Barry is already facing his toughest challenge yet. But at least he won't be alone in the fight."Armageddon" is only the beginning.The first five episodes of The Flash Season 8 will encompass the "Armageddon" event. The impending cameos will reportedly come together in individual episodes.\n\n"It will not quite be a crossover," CW CEO Mark Pedowitz confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But it will have a crossover-type feel with the introduction of all these characters."\n\nShowrunner Eric Wallace also stated that "Armageddon" will be "the most emotional Flash episodes ever" and will include major surprises.The "Armageddon" five-part special of The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the CW. After the special, the show will return on March 9, 2022, and will air on Wednesday nights. The new season will have a total of 18 episodes.