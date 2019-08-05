In her latest video on Tik Tok, Allison Russo is trying to convince her 13-year-old self to not go out with a guy. Set to the song "Are You Tired of Me Yet," by Jose Leyva, the "young" Allison can be seen applying makeup to get ready for her date, while her future self tells her she will end up in the hospital.

The young Allison claims "that's a lie" but future Allison has the receipts. The Tik Tok video then flashes to a screenshot of a Spanish news article that shows Allison in a hospital with her eye bandaged.

So, why was Allison Russo in the hospital? Well, it turns out future Allison was not lying. In 2017, when she was 13 years old, Allison was hit by a stray bullet in her face while hanging out at a mall in Miami.

According to the article, Allison was with friends when a man fired a compressed air gun (or BB gun). The bullet hit Allison in the eye and she was rushed to the hospital for surgery. "The bullet went straight to my daughter's eye and stayed in the back, imagine the scare," her father, Martin Russo, said at the time.

Luckily, she did not lose her eye, but it was reported that her vision was affected. "We always clung to God and believed that a miracle was going to happen because they said she could lose the eyeball, thank God it was what didn't happen," her dad continued. "Doctors are very cautious in giving some kind of hope, but we, as believers in God, know that he will do the right work and that she will slowly recover her vision."

Source: Instagram

After her video went viral on Tik Tok, Allison, who is now 16 years old, promised her followers a "story time" to share her side of the story. As expected, her fans were shocked by the news and wanted to hear all the details. "She's very lucky that she survived," one follower commented before another added, "I’m invested at this point so ima personally need a story time even if this doesn’t go viral."

Who is Allison's father, Martin Russo? Turns out, Allison is not the only famous person in her family. The brunette beauty is the daughter of Martin Russo, who is a comedian, impersonator, and singer in Argentina — something she has bragged about on her Tik Tok page.

Source: TikTok