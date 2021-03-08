'American Idol' Contest Alyssa Wray Has Always Had Her Mom by Her Side

Tabitha's own Instagram page is private just like all of her other social media. But her Instagram mentions that she's a mother of four kids. But what's clear is that she's always been a big support for Alyssa. In an interview with Your Sports Edge , Alyssa reveals that she originally auditioned for American Idol when she was a sophomore in high school but she didn't make it past the first round. But now that Alyssa made it this far in the audition process, she was so excited to tell her mom.

"When it happened I called my mom and cried," Alyssa said. Now, she's a freshman at Northern Kentucky University studying musical theater. "I had auditioned by sophomore year and did not get past the first round. Now I have made it to meet the celebrity judges."

Then, when Alyssa met those judges, Tabitha was right there by her side. Tabitha can be seen in Alyssa's American Idol preview encouraging her saying, "I never lost faith that you could do it."