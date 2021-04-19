These Are the Season 18 Contestants Returning for a Spot on 'American Idol'

The COVID-19 pandemic made Season 18 of American Idol look a lot different than it typically would, with players giving their performances over video call instead of on the big stage. It was an experience unlike any season we've seen before, to say the least, but the producers know that without the option to take the stage, some performers weren't able to give as good of a performance as they might've without the filming restrictions.

“When it became apparent that things were going to be a bit better this year and that we were going to be able to return to the Television City studio with the big lights, we thought about last year’s contestants,” executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane told Billboard .

“They did so well with the remote production, with their moms and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience."

From the previous season, 10 contestants will return to perform and compete for a spot in the Top 10 this season.

Here's who you can expect to see take the stage to compete for that Top 10 spot.