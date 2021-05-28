Andrei Appears to Be Facing Deportation on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

The reason Andrei could be in legit danger now on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is because his two-year green card, which he already has, is expiring soon. Now, he is trying to get his 10-year green card.

According to Boundless.com, though, if you have been married for more than two years, getting the 10-year green card shouldn't be an issue. Again, this Andrei and Elizabeth storyline could be just a tad more dramatic than necessary for the sake of reality TV.