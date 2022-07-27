Yes, That Was [SPOILER] in the First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer!
The Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was full of gasp-worthy moments — among them was a huge cameo in the first official Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer.
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Kathryn Newton (the new actress for Cassie Lang), and Ant-Man Quantumania director Peyton Reed teased vague details about the upcoming Phase 5 Marvel film. However, they kept the huge cameo a secret until the footage rolled in Hall H.
So, who was behind the cameo that had the audience react with excitement? Distractify was onsite for the Marvel panel. Here's what we learned about that Ant-Man Quantumania cameo everyone's been talking about and more.
Who is [SPOILER] playing in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?
Bill Murray's appearance in the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer drew a huge reaction from the audience.
Though the iconic actor only appears momentarily, he whips off his sunglasses to reveal his instantly recognizable face in one of the trailer's most dramatic seconds.
However, the trailer doesn't reveal much more than that when it comes to Bill's Ant-Man Quantumania character. Who could he be playing? Other Ant-Man Quantumania footage shown exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con shows a new call to adventure for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).
First, though, he has to answer the call to pick his daughter up from jail. Scott lets the call to adventure go straight to proverbial voicemail, and Cassie calls him out for it.
Scott tries to explain that he doesn't want to see Cassie waste her life on the whole avenging thing. He doesn't want her to put herself in danger.
When Cassie roasts him for his lack of action, Scott reminds her that he did actually save the world, so she doesn't really have the right.
Although Bill's Ant Man Quantumania character has yet to be given an official name, he does appear to know Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Given that, we can hazard a guess and say that Bill's character will be an ally to Scott and his family. But will he be able to help Scott when he faces off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors)?
Kang's threatening presence also looms heavily in the trailer. He addresses Scott with his trademark snark, asking at one point if he had ever killed Scott before when Kang realizes Scott was an Avenger.
The other notable cameo in the Ant-Man Quantumania trailer (does a cameo count if it's a fictional character?) is MODOK.
In the Marvel comics (per the Marvel Database), MODOK — "Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing" — was once an American technician who tried to help AIM (or "Advanced Idea Mechanics") develop the Cosmic Cube. However, MODOK ended up becoming an experiment himself.
The Scientist Supreme mutated his genes into a supercomputer, but his small human brain was too much for his advanced intellect. MODOK was placed in a unit called the Doomsday Chair so he could survive with his new powers.
MODOK's cameo appearance in the Ant-Man Quantumania trailer was also brief. However, we can definitely confirm that Scott Lang has his work cut out for him. Who knows — maybe Scott's new adventure will be good publicity for his book, Look Out for the Little Guy.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres on February 17, 2023.