Apple's $550 AirPods Max Are Getting Roasted for Looking Ridiculous

Apple's revolutionized the music industry in a number of ways. Even though mp3 players had existed before the first iPod ever debuted, it was that music device that really captivated the hearts and minds of music listeners all over the world. To be able to put that many songs in a single device seemed absolutely transcendent at the time.

The product naturally paved the way for Apple to launch its iTunes software and music service. While pirating tunes became the sort of widespread illegal-but-doesn't-really-feel-all-that-illegal pastime of folks since the days of Napster, Apple was able to get in early on the digital purchase music trend, which always went hand-in-hand with its software.

After several iPod iterations, which became somewhat obsolete with the smartphone market dominance of the iPhone cannibalizing its sales, Apple still managed to become a serious contender in the music space. Apple purchased headphones manufacturer Beats by Dre in May of 2014, bringing the popular headsets into its stores. A little over a year later, the Cupertino-based tech company then announced its launch of Apple Music to combat Spotify and other streaming services like Amazon Prime and Google Play Music.

Source: Apple

Many folks wondered if Apple would officially make their own licensed headphones after they acquired Beats, and perhaps the best time to do that would be after the announcement of Apple Music's launch. It wouldn't be long before the trillion-dollar company would finally release its own pair of headphones: the truly wireless, instantly-connectable, AirPods.

"Sorry, I can't hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people." pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020

Since the introduction of the product, Apple's released AirPods with wireless charging, and the AirPods Pro with noise cancelling. While the buds have become wildly popular and spawned countless knock-off versions and helped popularize pre-existing truly wireless ear buds, there were murmurings that Apple would be creating its own pair of over-the-ears headphones.

Apple has announced its new Sirpods Max at a price of $549. I think I'll wait for the next Apple Event, when they announce the new Airpods SUPERMAX, which according to leaked information, will be an actual pair of human ears for $750.#Apple — michaeldane (@michaeldane) December 9, 2020

After all, Beats became defined as a brand by its arresting over-the-ear headphones line and many wondered if Apple, after acquiring the company, would have their own "studio" headphones down the pipeline. And it turns out they did. However, like Beats, Apple has priced the AirPods Max at a point that many deem exorbitant.

It's funny to think that it wasn't too long ago when folks were lampooning the $160 price of AirPods and curating a whole bunch of memes about "poor people" not being able to afford them. Those seem like an absolute steal in comparison with the $550 AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones, and folks have been quick to point that out in a variety of memes.

iPhone 6 when you try to connect it to the airpods max pic.twitter.com/RKmb4nHfgH — hisad (@pritiprivillage) December 8, 2020

When I thought @Apple AirPods Pro was a bit crazy with the rubber thing on em hurting peoples ears, now they come out with this big ass AirPod Max. #Weird — 🐘🌻𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓲 🧡🌙 (@LunaAmore_1989) December 9, 2020

Then there were folks who made some colorful comparisons to the carrying case that comes with the AirPods Max. If you're dropping $550 on a pair of premium headphones, then you're going to need to keep them protected. At least Apple is kind enough to give you a case to go with your shiny new piece of tech.

The original prototype for AirPods Max 😅 pic.twitter.com/9pnLX1bpuG — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 8, 2020

The CEOs of Sony and Bose when they saw the AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/hUC5K5QrgT — Josh (@js_11m) December 8, 2020

Users just wish the case didn't look like undergarments. Many commented that the carrying case looks like a comfort bra.

Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

i think design twitter is overreacting to the airpod max. they're about as ugly as most over-ear headphones and we'll get acclimated like we did with airpods.

the case however.. pic.twitter.com/kxGqlGEecR — Twittter User: (@george_bangs) December 9, 2020

Others mentioned that it looks like a purse. While others just couldn't get over how "weird" it looks. What do you think about the AirPods Max? Are you dying to have these underneath your Christmas tree? Or are you hoping to see how they perform in the studio? And by in-the-studio I mean you getting high and re-watching the same 10 YouTube videos while you're stoned and eating a microwavable burrito at 2 in the morning?

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? pic.twitter.com/itghWOxywi — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) December 8, 2020

I've figured out what the Airpods Max remind me of pic.twitter.com/5VY49JHNyv — 'Client Journalism' Expert (@ClientJournoExp) December 9, 2020

When you finally show off your new AirPods Max. pic.twitter.com/PDzXnzTTQi — 3uTools (@3utools) December 9, 2020

This mf bought the new Airpods Max pic.twitter.com/oyXPGiImIY — Dr. Hard Guy ➐ (@Eslawal) December 9, 2020

Those AirPods Max with noise cancellation for $550? It better canceling the voices inside my head too — Davs (@artoos_) December 9, 2020

AirPods Max design started 4+ years ago! pic.twitter.com/W8rHTZIbVx — Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) December 9, 2020

Those AirPods Max $550? I better hear when my man cheating on me — Annabelle➐ (@Annabllebitch) December 9, 2020

BRUH HOW THE FUCK ARE THE AIRPODS MAX MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE PS5 pic.twitter.com/F6UCR4VJIr — 🧀 Chizu 🧀 (@cheesechiii) December 9, 2020

my car costs less than AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/6HeKTobsr1 — chaysegr (@chaysegr) December 9, 2020

Who designed this AirPods Max case? I can’t be the only one who thinks it looks like robot boobs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6anqi7jiHY — RPG Jess (@RpgJess) December 9, 2020

Air Pods Max 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EFl1YbmcJF — Loco del Meme®️ (@locodelmeme) December 9, 2020

the airpods max got nothing on these mfs 😤 pic.twitter.com/gW1zXJyxqQ — jo˚✧₊🪐⁺˳✧ ༚ (@jewelmanong) December 9, 2020

Just grabbing my AirPods Max case... pic.twitter.com/2R6qnFvoaV — Ashley the Elf 🎄❄️ (@CraftyAshley_) December 9, 2020