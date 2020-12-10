Apple's $550 AirPods Max Are Getting Roasted for Looking Ridiculous

Apple's $550 AirPods Max Are Getting Roasted for Looking RidiculousBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
Apple's revolutionized the music industry in a number of ways. Even though mp3 players had existed before the first iPod ever debuted, it was that music device that really captivated the hearts and minds of music listeners all over the world. To be able to put that many songs in a single device seemed absolutely transcendent at the time.
The product naturally paved the way for Apple to launch its iTunes software and music service. While pirating tunes became the sort of widespread illegal-but-doesn't-really-feel-all-that-illegal pastime of folks since the days of Napster, Apple was able to get in early on the digital purchase music trend, which always went hand-in-hand with its software.
After several iPod iterations, which became somewhat obsolete with the smartphone market dominance of the iPhone cannibalizing its sales, Apple still managed to become a serious contender in the music space. Apple purchased headphones manufacturer Beats by Dre in May of 2014, bringing the popular headsets into its stores. A little over a year later, the Cupertino-based tech company then announced its launch of Apple Music to combat Spotify and other streaming services like Amazon Prime and Google Play Music.
Many folks wondered if Apple would officially make their own licensed headphones after they acquired Beats, and perhaps the best time to do that would be after the announcement of Apple Music's launch. It wouldn't be long before the trillion-dollar company would finally release its own pair of headphones: the truly wireless, instantly-connectable, AirPods.
Since the introduction of the product, Apple's released AirPods with wireless charging, and the AirPods Pro with noise cancelling. While the buds have become wildly popular and spawned countless knock-off versions and helped popularize pre-existing truly wireless ear buds, there were murmurings that Apple would be creating its own pair of over-the-ears headphones.
After all, Beats became defined as a brand by its arresting over-the-ear headphones line and many wondered if Apple, after acquiring the company, would have their own "studio" headphones down the pipeline. And it turns out they did. However, like Beats, Apple has priced the AirPods Max at a point that many deem exorbitant.
It's funny to think that it wasn't too long ago when folks were lampooning the $160 price of AirPods and curating a whole bunch of memes about "poor people" not being able to afford them.
Those seem like an absolute steal in comparison with the $550 AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones, and folks have been quick to point that out in a variety of memes.
Then there were folks who made some colorful comparisons to the carrying case that comes with the AirPods Max. If you're dropping $550 on a pair of premium headphones, then you're going to need to keep them protected. At least Apple is kind enough to give you a case to go with your shiny new piece of tech.
Users just wish the case didn't look like undergarments. Many commented that the carrying case looks like a comfort bra.
Others mentioned that it looks like a purse. While others just couldn't get over how "weird" it looks. What do you think about the AirPods Max? Are you dying to have these underneath your Christmas tree? Or are you hoping to see how they perform in the studio? And by in-the-studio I mean you getting high and re-watching the same 10 YouTube videos while you're stoned and eating a microwavable burrito at 2 in the morning?