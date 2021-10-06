Riley and Maurissa Might Be the Cutest Couple in the History of 'BiP' — but Are They Still Together Today?

After 10 weeks of chaos and courtship, the Season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise is among us, ladies and gentlemen. Ahead of the final rose ceremony, several contestants chose to forfeit their chance at finding love in paradise while others took full advantage of the opportunity.

In addition to Grocery Store Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who hit it off from the beginning, viewers see a future for Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn. The could-be couple’s undeniable chemistry leads fans to believe that Riley might surprise Maurissa with a proposal in the Season 7 finale. But are Riley and Maurissa still together after Bachelor in Paradise?

Are Riley and Maurissa still together after ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7?

Although Riley and Maurissa have been tight-lipped about their relationship (or lack thereof) since they finished filming, a report by Reality Steve indicates that the couple ends up engaged in the Season 7 finale and they are indeed still together.

Riley and Maurissa have yet to be spotted in public together, but sources suggest that the two have definitely been in contact. Maurissa’s recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast only further confirmed speculations that she and Riley are still going strong.

Maurissa was eliminated in Week 1 of Season 24 of The Bachelor, which made her skeptical about finding love in paradise. But it wasn’t long before Riley changed her mind. “I was that person that was like, 'There’s no way you can fall in love with someone this quick on TV. It’s gotta be fake.' Especially ‘cause I didn’t go through it before and just with Riley, when I knew, I knew," she explained.

Maurissa gushed that the two spent “all day, every day together” with “no access to the outside world,” which gave them an opportunity to get to know each other more intimately. Earlier in the season, fans criticized the couple for getting busy in the Boom Boom Room on the first night. But Riley and Maurissa both made it clear that they are unphased by their criticisms.

Riley previously wrote in his Instagram stories, “At the end of the day, this is how me and Maurissa felt about one another. There was obviously physical chemistry. There was emotional chemistry as well, and it just led to the Boom Boom Room, which is where you want it to lead.” But who else ends up together in the Season 7 finale? Read on to find out.

