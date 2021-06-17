Padma Lakshmi Is Dating Poet Terrance Hayes, but the Relationship Is Still New

The host of Top Chef doesn't date slouches. Padma Lakshmi was recently spotted out with poet and MacArthur fellowship winner Terrance Hayes. Since the two were spotted out together, there's been natural speculation about whether or not they're dating. Now, a source close to People has revealed the status of the relationship between Padma and Terrance.

Are Terrance Hayes and Padma Lakshmi dating?

According to the source, Padma and Terrance are indeed dating, although the relationship is still in its earliest stages. "It's early days and they're still getting to know each other," the source explained. The confirmation comes after Padma and Terrance were spotted in New York City recently walking Padma's dog, Divina. The Top Chef host was previously in a relationship with Adam Dell, who she has a daughter, Krishna, with.

In December, Padma celebrated her 50th birthday by describing what the past year had been like for her and her family. She said that the pandemic had brought a "mix of misery and elation. "But personally, at home things were peaceful," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time all under one roof. We became closer."

Padma was still dating at Adam at the time, and wrote about how dedicated he had been as a partner. "I cannot ask for anything more," she wrote. "I am truly blessed: a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day and work that I am proud of and fully engaged by with people I love. I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me. Thank you all so much for joining me on this trip."