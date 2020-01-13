Gigi and Zayn Just Might Be Back Together Again

If you can't have Tyler Cameron, I guess Zayn Malik is a close second. After her kind-of split from the former Bachelorette contestant, it seems like Gigi Hadid is getting cozy with her ex-boyfriend. The two were an iconic couple in 2015, at the height of One Direction and just after Zayn's split from the band. But the pair has been doing the on-again off-again dance since they first split in 2018.

They started 2019 spending time with each other, sparking rumors of them getting back together, but they've spent most of this year in a recent limbo. Is the pair really getting back together? What's the deal with this couple?

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid back together? Zayn and Gigi started rumors that they might get back together a while ago, to some mixed reactions from fans and friends alike. But it seems that this on-again, off-again couple is officially back on. The pair was spotted together recently, celebrating Zayn's 27th birthday arm-in-arm in matching outfits.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance." Apparently, Zayn never believed it was completely over for the two of them. "She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source also said. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

Rumors started when they got "in touch" with each other. According to E! News, a source close to Gigi said in November that she's been "in touch" with her ex lately, sparking the rumors that their romance was rekindling. The source told E! News that while they're not together yet, Gigi "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together."

The two are also following each other on Instagram and Twitter, which has led more people to think that the two might be considering getting back together. But others aren't so sure. At the time, a source noted that it was just "casual."

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," the source said. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual." Many close to Gigi aren't thrilled with the prospect of her reuniting with the former One Direction member.

"It wasn’t a healthy situation for [Gigi]," the source said. To add even more fuel to the potential romance fire, on Dec. 29, Gigi posted an Instagram story about cooking. According to E! News, Gigi got the recipe for the chicken curry pasta salad she made from none other than Zayn's mom. "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!!" Gigi wrote before tagging Zayn's mom, Trisha Malik."Hopefully she'll share the recipe with the world one day."

Though this could be a simple case of Gigi just using Zayn's mom's recipe because it's delicious, many fans wondered if Gigi and Zayn were once again rekindling their romance. Because the two have kept their romance fairly private in the past, we likely won't be getting any big proclamation online from either of them. But the two do have quite the history with one another.

Zayn and Gigi have been off and on since 2018. The pair made their initial split in March 2018, in a breakup that was hard and just got messier the longer it went on. After making separate announcements about their split on Twitter, they were back together a month later, making it publicly official in June. And then they were off again by November. In January 2019, Gigi was spotted leaving Zayn's apartment, and their relationship was re-confirmed in March only to — you guessed it — break up in April.

If you're not following anymore, we understand. But it seems like since their split in April they've been off, only communicating sparingly and following and then unfollowing each other on Instagram. When Gigi was spotted with Tyler back in August, we thought she'd finally moved on from this clearly-not-completely-healthy situationship she's been in, but they were "just friends" by the fall.