Whatever Happened to the Beer Blizzard? It Seems Like Such a Great Idea

Tons of people have great ideas: what differentiates doers from dreamers is that doers, come hell or high water, do anything and everything in their power to ensure that their dreams just don't stay dreams and they fight tooth and nail to actualize what those dreams are. Sure, bitterness can set in after a while, especially when obstacle after obstacle presents itself to you.

Which is why it's always so memorable whenever someone on Shark Tank manages to get an investor to dump money into their venture, like Beer Blizzard. Is there an update on the product that made such a splash?