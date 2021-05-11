Ben Affleck Has Dated Some of Hollywood's Elite Actresses and Singers

Before Ben transformed into a Hollywood playboy, he was truly smitten with actress Gwyneth Paltrow. According to the Evening Standard , Ben and Gwyneth started dating in 1997 after the Emma star split from Brad Pitt.

Gwyneth and Ben reportedly met at a dinner party held by Harvey Weinstein, and the rest was history.

Ben and Gwyneth dated for two years, from 1997 to 1999. They even starred on screen together in the 2000 film Bounce, where they rekindled their relationship briefly but later split for good.