The Bernie Sanders Sitting Memes Won Inauguration Day 2021

While the inauguration isn't typically the place for hot tips in new fashion trends, this time it was. For Sanders' look, all you need is a green or brown parka and those mittens (can we say Halloween 2021?). He was quick to defend his practical look at the outdoor event that took place in the dead of winter.

Following the inauguration, Sanders spoke to CBS News about his look . He pointed out that he had dressed for comfort and practicality.

"In Vermont, we know something about the cold," he said. "And we're not so concerned about good fashion… We want to keep warm. And that's what I did today."

That being said, the memes are still the big takeaway for many.