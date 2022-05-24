'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Has a Plethora of Iconic Cameos
On May 20, Disney Plus officially released Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers for all to enjoy.
The live-action/animated feature takes place nearly three decades after the end of its titular chipmunk duo's show, chronicling the mediocre lives they live in a world where humans and cartoon characters co-exist.
As one would expect, the film features various surprising cameos from characters inside and outside Disney territory. Though some of them are quite random, they deserve to be recognized.
So, without further ado, here are five of the best cameos in Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers.
5. Randy Marsh from 'South Park'
Who would've thought Randy Marsh would end up in a Disney movie? Not us! When Chip and Dale infiltrate a Russian bathhouse, viewers briefly see the fan-favorite South Park character lounging in a sauna next to two pigs discussing child custody.
Social media reacted to the cameo, with many in disbelief over Randy's appearance. One person on Twitter even pointed out that there is now a movie that features both Doc McStuffins and Randy Marsh ... wow.
4. E.T. and Zack Snyder's Batman
Although it's not the Disney/DC crossover we all hoped for, we still can't help but be absolutely shocked that Zack Snyder's Batman secured a brief role in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Now, what's even crazier is that he appears alongside E.T.
The pair star in a fictional film titled Batman vs. E.T. in which the extraterrestrial battles the Dark Knight. Once you watch the scene, you'll see it's poking fun at the infamous "Save Martha" moment in Batman vs. Superman.
3. He-Man and Skeletor
He-Man and Skeletor are an iconic comedic duo we didn't know we needed.
In the film, the pair are at a convention signing pictures for fans. When Chip and Dale run under their table, Dale sits on He-Man's foot. The superhero instantly panics and says something is under the table, to which Skeletor responds, "There’s nothing down there, you boob! You walk around with no pants long enough, and you’ll start to notice every breeze!" Wow, what a drag.
2. Paul Rudd as himself
OK, we all agree that Paul Rudd steals the show in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. In a brief scene toward the end of the movie, the 53-year-old is signing photos for fans before telling them about the initial Ant-Man storyline pitch.
"You know, originally, it was called Aunt-Man. A-U-N-T. And my superpower was being really charming to aunts," Paul says. "That’s great, isn’t it? Yeah, they changed it." Well, we're hooked, so is there any way we can see this Aunt Man film?!
1. Ugly Sonic
The No. 1 spot goes to none other than Ugly Sonic. For those unaware, the character's cameo is a callback to the rejected blue hedgehog design that appeared in the trailer for the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog.
After much backlash, the animators returned to the drawing board and created a design that resembled the original cartoon. But now it seems the discarded version (which somehow looks worse than the original) is finally receiving his time in the spotlight.
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming on Disney Plus.