'Bob Hearts Abishola' Renewed for Season 3 — Meet the Show's Youngest Cast Member

Even though it was announced last week that Bob Hearts Abishola had been renewed for a third season, the exact release date is unknown. However, CBS did state that the show will be back for the 2021 to 2022 broadcast season. In the announcement of the renewal of both The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment, said, “We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season."

We're so excited to be coming back to you for a Season 3 of #BobHeartsAbishola ! Here's a special thank you from @BillyGardell and @TheFolake for our amazing fans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6iDN3O81C5

Thom also added, "The Neighborhood and Bob [Hearts] Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.” We definitely agree!

Considering Season 2 of Bob Hearts Abishola began in November of 2020, which was delayed due to COVID-19, it's reasonable to assume that Season 3 may air a bit earlier. Since Season 1 started in September of 2019, we should expect, barring no delays, that Season 3 will debut around the same time.